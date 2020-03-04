Defending Rep. Velasco cost chairmanship post – Rep. Leachon

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Doy Leachon believes that he was ousted as chair of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal for defending Marinduque District Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

Leachon said on Wednesday, March 4, that he broke his silence and stepped in because of the ‘foul statements’ being made against Velasco.

“You will be telling that ‘you as a replacement is not actually capable, you actually have no credibility, you don’t have the gravitas, the performance, the track record, and even the experience to replace the Speaker ay parang sala na iyon’,” Leachon said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Huwag natin maliitin yung tao,” he added.

The Mindoro congressman came into the defense of Velasco after he got accused of plotting a coup d’etat against House Speaker and Taguig District Rep. Allan Peter Cayetano.

In an earlier statement, Leachon even told Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur District Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte to shut up after he said that around 20 House members got offered chairmanships and budgetary allocations in exchange for supporting Velasco.

Leachon also dared Villafuerte to produce the names of the 20 House members.

Meanwhile, Leachon said that he will ignore the challenge of Villafuerte to a fist-fight since he wants to treasure his former friendship with the Camarines Sur congressman.

“Hindi ko na lang pinapansin. I do not want to go beyond that level. I would like to treasure the time that we started as friends,” Leachon said.

“I probably would just like to consider the present happening as part of our professional job that we have to just separate ways because of principal pero yung suntukan level na gusto niya, hindi ko na papatulan,” he added.