Death toll of Typhoon Ursula goes up to 41

At least 41 people have died all over the Philippines due to Typhoon Ursula, based on the records of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)

Data from the NDRRMC showed that Western Visayas had the most number of fatalities (20), followed by Eastern Visayas (13), MIMAROPA (7), and Central Visayas (1).

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, Dec. 29, 12 people remain missing, eight in Western Visayas and two each in MIMAROPA, and Eastern Visayas following the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula.

A total of 28 people in MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas also suffered injuries because of Typhoon Ursula.