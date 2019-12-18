Death toll in Davao quake climbs to 9, says NDRRMC

Nine individuals were killed, 111 others injured, and one missing in the deadly magnitude 6.9 quake that rattled southern Mindanao over the weekend, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

According to the NDRRMC report released on Wednesday, the casualties climbed up to nine from the areas of Davao region and SOCCSKSARGEN. However, the numbers are still up for further verification and validation.

The said tremor had caused damaged to at least 41 public infrastructures, of which 9 were totally damaged while 32 were partially damaged.

It also left 128 schools and 19 health facilities, all in Regions XI and XII, destroyed. In Padada, Davao del Sur, a grocery store collapsed which have killed three people.

Earlier, a magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocked Padada, Davao del Sur which was followed by magnitude 4.8 earthquake.

The NDRRMC said government assistance is being extended to the residents affected by the earthquake