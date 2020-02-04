Top Stories

Death toll in China spikes to 425, nCoV cases exceeds 20,400 — reports

by Christhel Cuazon
A worker checks the temperature of a woman at a mask factory in Shanghai, China on January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

The number of confirmed deaths in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus has now spiked to 425, the authorities said on Tuesday.

In a report from AFP, authorities in Hubei province said that they have recorded 64 new fatalities and with more than 2,345 new cases.

Figures from the Chinese government said that cases of 2019 nCoV in China have exceeded 20,400.

The Philippines have recorded two cases, one who died and the other currently observed at San Lazaro Hospital, of the said virus from both Chinese nationals.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to stop stirring up anti-Chinese xenophobia related to the outbreak of a coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China.

