At least 630 individuals have died in China due to the 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the government reported on Friday.

In its daily update, 69 new deaths have been recorded from hard-hit Hubei province with over 2,447 new cases in the province.

Meanwhile, 30,827 confirmed cases of nCoV have been recorded in at least 28 countries around the world.

The Philippines, on the other hand, confirmed its third case earlier this week.