Nation

Death toll in China nears 1,500: reports

by Christhel Cuazon
A woman wears a face mask in a market alley in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China’s coronavirus death toll has now increased to 1,483 on Friday, with 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases reported from the central province’s health commission.

In its latest data, the hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday.

According to the report of AFP, more than 64,600 people have now been infected in the country.

Health officials in Hubei said they started to count clinically diagnosed cases to ensure that patients get treated as early as possible instead of having to wait for laboratory tests to confirm they have the COVID-19 disease.

Related articles:

  1. Death toll in China spikes to 425, nCoV cases exceeds 20,400 — reports
  2. Death toll in China soars to 630 — reports
  3. China’s Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350
  4. China death toll climbs to 170, more than 1,700 infected
  5. China virus death toll rises to at least 212 as WHO declares global emergency

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*