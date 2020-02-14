Death toll in China nears 1,500: reports

China’s coronavirus death toll has now increased to 1,483 on Friday, with 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases reported from the central province’s health commission.

In its latest data, the hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday.

According to the report of AFP, more than 64,600 people have now been infected in the country.

Health officials in Hubei said they started to count clinically diagnosed cases to ensure that patients get treated as early as possible instead of having to wait for laboratory tests to confirm they have the COVID-19 disease.