Death toll in China due to nCoV now close to 500: government

The number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak is now close to 500.

In a report from the Chinese government, the death toll in the area rose to 490, with over 65 new fatalities from ground-zero Hubei province.

According to a report from AFP, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which have been hit hardest by the virus, it also showed a jump in confirmed infections with 3,156 new cases.

The said figures add up to the total number of cases in China which is now at 23, 500. Also, cases have now been reported in more than 20 countries.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease. Meanwhile, the Philippines —which recorded the first nCoV Chinese patient death outside China — is also monitoring a possible third case of the dreaded disease.

READ: DOH still needs to verify alleged 3rd case of NCOV in PHL

During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Health headed by Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, Education Sec. Leonor Briones said that they are canceling all their events including athletic meets.

According to Briones, they were advised by the DOH to avoid exposing students to crowded places.