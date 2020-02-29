Top Stories

Death toll in China due to COVID-19 soars to more than 2,800

by Christhel Cuazon
A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a street in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A total of 2,835 deaths have been recorded as of Saturday, February 29 in China following the reports of 42 more deaths due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In its daily report, the National Health Commission said that there are 427 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 79,251.

On Friday, the  World Health Organization (WHO) raised its impact risk alert against COVID-19 to “very high.”

READ: Global downturn looms as countries struggle to contain coronavirus outbreak

The WHO said it was raising its assessment of the global risk to ‘very high’ from ‘high’, which its head of emergencies Dr. Mike Ryan said was intended to put national authorities on full alert.

“I think this is a reality check for every government on the planet – wake up, get ready, this virus may be on its way and you need to be ready,” Ryan said.

The latest WHO figures indicate over 82,000 people have been infected, with over 2,700 deaths in China and 57 deaths in 46 other countries.

 

