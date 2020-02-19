Death toll in China due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,000

The death toll in China due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) jumped to 2,000 on Wednesday after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicenter of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province’s health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.

With these figures, a total of more than 74,000 number of cases has been recorded in mainland China.

In a report from AFP, Wednesday’s jump in the death toll was an increase in Tuesday’s figures, although the number of new cases reported in Hubei was the lowest for a week.

President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with the British prime minister, said China’s measures were achieving “visible progress”, according to state media Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the director of a hospital in the central Hubei city of Wuhan became the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness