Death toll in China climbs to 132, almost 6,000 people infected of coronavirus

At least 132 individuals reportedly have died in China due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday said the total number of deaths from the flu-like virus rose by 26 on Tuesday to 132, while the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,459 to a total of 5,974, according to the reports of Reuters.

Earlier, several cities in China were already placed in staunch lockdown with over 60 million people prevented from leaving the area. Fears of the spreading virus have already pushed airlines around the world to reduce flights to China and global companies to restrict employee travel to the country, while sectors from mining to luxury goods have been shaken by concerns for global growth in the event of a worst-case pandemic.

New cases were also reported around the world, including Germany where four people from the same company were infected after one of them contracted it from a colleague while visiting their workplace in China. The German cases raise concerns about the human-to-human spread of the virus which can be transmitted in droplets from coughs and sneezes and has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

The Department of Health (DOH), on the other hand, said that there are still no confirmed cases of “2019-nCoV” in the country. However, they are currently monitoring 24 individuals, all foreigners, after manifesting symptoms of the said virus.

