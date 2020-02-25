De Lima submits names of her ‘persecutors’ to US for entry ban

Detained Senator Leila de Lima has now submitted the list of ‘persecutors’, who are responsible for her detention, to the United States State Department for inclusion in the US entry ban under the Magnitsky Act.

The information was confirmed by De Lima’s chief media officer Ferdie Maglalang on Tuesday.

The Global Magnitsky Act empowers foreign countries to impose certain levels of penalties on human rights violators even if they are outside the country’s jurisdiction. It is reported that Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa is the first Philippine official to receive a sanction after the US canceled his visa.



Earlier this year, De Lima said that she is in the process of completing the list which includes President Rodrigo Duterte himself, former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, Solicitor General Jose Calida, Public Attorney Office chief Persida Acosta, and others.

“Yes, I have their names stored in my mind all this time, even before this whole issue of the US visa ban cropped up. I’ve recently converted my mental list into a written formal list, and am now finalizing the same,” she said.

In December, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 US federal budget, which included a provision banning the entry of Philippine government officials involved in De Lima’s detention.