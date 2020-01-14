Dave Ildefonso confirms transfer to Ateneo Blue Eagles

Rising basketball star Dave Ildefonso confirmed on Monday, Jan. 13, that he will be transferring from the National University to the Ateneo De Manila University,

“I have made the decision to return to Ateneo to continue my basketball journey,” Ildefonso said in a Twitter post.

“My biggest basketball dream has always been to represent the country in major international meets and I feel that this is the best path to that fulfillment of my dream,” he added.

The transfer, however, means that Ildefonso will not be playing in the UAAP Season 83 since he will need to serve his one year residency with Ateneo before he can suit up with the Eagles.

Reports of his impending return to Ateneo started circulating after his father, Danny Ildefonso was sacked as assistant coach of the NU Bulldogs.

The younger Ildefonso, meanwhile, thanked the NU community for welcoming him with open arms and allowing him to represent the school for two seasons in the UAAP.

He also expressed gratitude to NU school owner Hans Sy and team manager Manny Sy for their support during his stay in the university.

“It’s never goodbye. No matter where my basketball journey takes me, I will always carry with me the memories and lessons that I gathered while wearing the NU jersey,” Ildefonso said.

“NU will always be a part of the person that I will become,” the basketball player added.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas included Ildefonso to the 24-man national team pool for the first window of the 2019 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February.