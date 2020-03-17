Top Stories

Davao city vice-mayor Duterte under home-quarantine

by Kristan Carag
Davao city vice-mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte (Photo Credits: facebook.com/vmbaste)

Presidential son and Davao city vice-mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte confirmed on Tuesday, March 17, that he placed himself under self-quarantine showing flu-like symptoms.

The youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte also mentioned that he travelled to Metro Manila four weeks ago.

“As of today, I am feeling a lot better. I am currently isolated at my residence while I wait for the clearance from my doctor that I may be able to go out again,” the vice-mayor said in a Facebook post.

Earlier reports quoted Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio saying that her youngest brother is under monitoring after showing symptoms connected to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

