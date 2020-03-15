Davao City placed under community quarantine amidst COVID-19 threat

The local government unit of Davao City has enforced a community quarantine.

Mayor Sara Duterte signed Executive Order No. 10 in line with the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a State of Public Health Emergency due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

EO No. 10, which took effect on Sunday, March 15, mentioned ‘a need immediately to be aggressive and proactive on the impending spread of COVID-19 in Davao City.

The order also stated rules that will be followed during the community quarantine including:

People should stay in their homes and may only come out to work, buy food or medicines, go to the hospital, or take out garbage;

Mass gatherings and classes from Kindergarten to post-graduate studies will be suspended until after the state of public emergency has been lifted;

All religious activities are suspended;

Government work will not be disrupted;

Employees from other provinces may enter Davao City but necessary screening procedures must be followed;

Private companies must prepare and implement flexible workplan for their employees;

Require people to procure services and buy goods online from local suppliers;

Require online meetings and bank transactions;

Public transportation will be allowed;

Cargo deliveries will be allowed;

and all other activities that may be determined in the to be applicable in community quarantine.

Mayor Duterte has also signed EO No. 9 that bans all flights coming from the Clark International Airport in Pampanga from entering Davao City.