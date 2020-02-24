‘Dapat noon pa nila iyon ginawa’ Malacanang says on ABS-CBN apology

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo is pleased that media network ABS-CBN apologized to President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, Panelo said on Monday, Feb. 24, that ABS-CBN should have made the apology earlier.

“I’m glad, finally, ABS-CBN has submitted its shortcomings to the President, dapat noon pa nila iyon ginawa,” Panelo told reporters during a press briefing in Malacanang.

The Palace official stressed that ABS-CBN showed ‘hubris’ or excessive pride for not immediately apologizing to President Duterte even though the media conglomerate knew that they wronged him.

ABS-CBN earned the ire of President Duterte for not broadcasting his Php 7 million worth of campaign advertisement.

“Iyon nga ang sinasabi ni Presidente, alam n’yo na may atraso kayo, may ginawa ba kayo? Wala. Iyon nga ang tinatawag na hubris, masyado kayong mayabang,” Panelo explained.

The spokesperson added that it will be a ‘personal decision’ for the Chief Executive whether to accept the apology of the media network.

“Na kay Presidente iyon kasi matagal nang nangyari iyon, kumbaga, kung hindi nag-alboruto sa iyo, saka ka lang hihingi ng paumanhin,” Panelo said.

During a hearing in the Senate on Monday, ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak apologized if they have offended the President and admitted that they failed to air some of his campaign advertisements.

Katigbak added that they managed to refund approximately Php 4 million to the President, which was accepted, but the remaining Php 2.6 million got delayed and the Chief Executive already refused to accept it.

ABS-CBN also stressed that the network ‘does not have its own political agenda’.