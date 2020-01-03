DA to release Php3-B in cash assistance to farmers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has begun providing financial assistance to farmers who are most affected by the recent decrease in the market price of rice due to imports from Southeast Asian countries.

The Rice Farmer Financial Assistance (RFFA) program is one of the key provisions of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) said DA Director Roy Abaya in an interview during the DZRH program Sulong Pilipinas, hosted by multi-awarded broadcaster Cesar Chavez.

Under the RFFA program, the DA will be providing 600,000 farmers in 33 provinces with cash assistance amounting to Php 5,000, which will be made available through the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank).

The DA expects the cash assistance to be fully distributed by the first quarter of 2020.

Lower rice prices

Abaya reported that as of the last week of November 2019, the price of well-milled rice was down to down to about Php41 to Php 42 per kilo compared to Php48 to Php50 per kilo last year.

Also, the price for regular-milled rice went down to Php36 per kilo compared to Php42 to Php 44 per kilo last year, he said.

Abaya explained that 2018 was an aberrant year when rice prices were uncharacteristically high and that a more accurate basis of comparison is the average price of rice from the years 2015 to 2017.

“Compared to normal years from 2015 to 2017, the average decrease in rice prices is less than 1 peso, or less than 5 percent,” he said.

Nonetheless, Abaya said that lower rice prices have affected the income of farmers mostly located in Central Luzon (Region III) and Calbarzon (Region IV-A).

National budget allocation

The cash assistance package, totaling Php3 billion was funded through an allocation in the national budget.

Under the RTL, the funds for cash assistance will be sourced through taxes on imported rice; however, the amount raised through import taxes have not yet been identified.

The DA expects that another Php 3 billion will be allocated in 2020 and that revenues from import tariffs will fund the cash assistance program by 2021.

Abaya explained that it is necessary to maintain a healthy buffer inventory to stabilize rice prices especially during the holidays when rice consumption goes up because of the feasting season, especially since the Filipinos consume an average of almost 115 kilos of rice per capita.

Unfortunately, importing rice to shore up the local buffer inventory leads to lower prices, which impact the revenues of local farmers, and thus makes it necessary for government to provide financial assistance.

Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita

One of the ways the DA tries to mitigate the effects of lower rice prices is through the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita.

Kadiwa is a series of fresh market fairs held in metropolitan areas where farmers, through the help of the DA, are able to sell directly to consumers.

The DA is currently working with local government units nationwide to identify areas such as gyms and halls that can possibly be used as Kadiwa Centers every now and then.

“We help farmers by reducing the layers of traders, giving them space to sell produce, and, when possible, providing haulers to transport their products,” Abaya said. “This way it’s the farmers who financially benefit most from selling what they planted.”

Former Senator JV Ejercito, also a guest in this edition of Sulong Pilipinas, agreed that transportation plays a key role in reducing traders, lowering costs, and increasing the income of farmers.

“What we really need is a train system,” Ejercito said. “Just imagine the increase in efficiency when we have a single locomotive pulling 100 wagons.”

According to Ejercito a comprehensive train system will eliminate high fuel and tollways expenses and will drastically decrease the price of transporting all types of goods, especially agricultural products.

Integrated farms

The DA is also pushing for the concept of integrated farms, wherein farmers are encouraged to plant multiple types of crops while also raising livestock.

Cesar Akdal, 60, from Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija is one of the beneficiaries of the DA’s integrated farming approach as well as the thrust of the Duterte administration to modernize farming.

Akdal said that while he used to be able to harvest rice once per year from his 2.5- hectare farm, modern irrigation and equipment has now made it possible to enjoy two to three harvest cycles per year. Additionally, his yield has increased to 120 cavans of rice per hectare from 80 cavans of rice per hectare prior to modernization.

Through the assistance of the DA, Akdal now has an integrated farm with rice, mango trees, pigs, chickens, ducks, a fish pond, and a greenhouse. He has also received Php 5,000 in cash assistance, which he used to pay for fuel and electricity, and seeds from the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice).

In exchange Akdal provides assistance and training to the Cuyapo community, which is mostly composed of farmers. He is a local farmer technician who has attended many training sessions and is now tasked to teach his fellow farmers.

Irrigation, modernization, integration, and continuous training are the keys to growing a successful agribusiness, Akdal said.