DA earmarks PhP10-B to boost PH rice production

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated PhP10 billion for farm modernization and farmer training programs aimed at boosting rice production all over the Philippines.

Karen Barroga, Deputy Executive Director Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), said that modernization is the only way the Philippines can remain competitive against other rice-producing nations in Southeast Asia.

“We have to change the impression that farming entails wading in the mud and laboring under the sun because this is no longer true for modern farming,” said Barroga in an interview during the DZRH program Sulong Pilipinas, hosted by multi-awarded broadcaster Cesar Chavez.

The Php10 billion fund – also known as the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) – was earmarked under the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), which seeks to provide the country with a stable supply of rice at a reasonable cost to consumers.

Over the next six years, the DA, through the RCEF, will be giving away to farmers Php5 billion in modern farm machinery and Php3 billion worth of seeds; additionally, Php 1 billion has been allocated for loans, while Php 1 billion will be spent on

agricultural training.

Barroga explained that there will be a review after three years as to whether the program is indeed beneficial to farmers. Also, there will be a comprehensive evaluation at the end of six years to determine which program components should be adopted permanently.

Farm Machinery

Under the program, the agriculture department will be giving away Php 5 billion worth of farm machinery to eligible farming cooperatives and associations.

“These machines will not only make farming easier but can also be rented out in order to provide cooperatives and associations with additional income,” Barroga said.

However, Barroga stressed that rental fees must be lower than prevailing market rates since these machines were given by the government and so that farmers who rent these machines are able to save more money.

Seeds

The DA has already released some 700,00 sacks of seeds in 471 towns with farmers who are included in the department’s registry system for basic services in agriculture.

Under the seed distribution program, farmers can receive one 20 kg bag of seeds per half hectare of farmland that they own, with a maximum of four bags of seeds for those with farmlands that are two hectares or larger.

“Being a research and development organization, the rice varieties that we provide are suited to regional conditions, and are resistant to extreme heat and excessive rain,” Barroga said.

“Recipients are also required to undergo mandatory training on the proper use of technology and modern farming methods so as to maximize the yield from their farms,” she added.

Among these modern farming methods are how to precisely determine the amount and frequency of applying fertilizers and pesticides while reducing spoilage and wastage during harvest.

The DA has also begun to promote the use in drones to speed up the seeding process and to more efficiently apply fertilizers, Barroga said.

Overall, Barroga said that the DA aims to increase the average yield by one ton per hectare, decrease production costs by 30 percent, and reduce post-harvest losses by 12 percent to 14 percent.

Loans

A total of The Php 1 billion in loans will be made available to farmers through the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank).

These loans, with an interest rate of about 2 percent per year, can be used for capital improvements as well as paying for operational expenses such as water, electricity, and fuel costs.

Training

Another component of the RCEF is the Php1 billion allocated for the training of rice specialists, seed inspectors, and field teachers who will cascade knowledge down to their local communities.

“We want to train farmers who will be able to serve as trainers for their communities so that there will no longer be the need to go to training centers in far flung places to learn modern farming techniques,” Barroga said.

Also, local farmers will be able to teach their peers using the local vernacular which will reduce miscommunication,” Barroga added.

The DA has been conducting 12-day field school programs on quality rice and seed production where farmers receive hands-on training – meaning the classes and demonstrations are conducted in actual farm fields – plus an allowance of about P120 per day.

In addition to improving farming efficiency, Barroga said that part of the training is changing the mindset of farmers.

“We want to instill a sense of pride and purpose among farmers,” she said. “Farmers must have the vision that they are not only planting crops; they are performing the noble duty of providing food and contributing towards national progress.”