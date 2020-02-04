DA confirms: Philippines is still bird-flu free

The Philippines is still bird-flu free, the Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier, China reported an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu at a farm in Shaoyang city of the southern province of Hunan. The case occurred on a farm with 7,850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died of the bird flu.

In an interview, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) director Ronnie Domingo said that they have regularly collected samples from migratory birds in 60 areas.

According to the WHO, “human cases of H5N1 avian influenza occur occasionally, but it is difficult to transmit the infection from person to person. When people do become infected, the mortality rate is about 60 percent.”

“Almost all cases of H5N1 infection in people have been associated with close contact with infected live or dead birds, or H5N1-contaminated environments,” it added.

However, WHO noted that the “virus does not infect humans easily, and spread from person to person appears to be unusual. There is no evidence that the disease can be spread to people through properly prepared and thoroughly cooked food.”

Among the symptoms of H5N1 infection are high fever, diarrhea, and difficulty in breathing.