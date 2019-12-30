Cyber-security group warns public of opening suspicious social media greetings

A cyber-security group warned netizens of opening links of Christmas and New Year greetings received through social media.

Cyber Security Philippines – Computer Emergency Response Team (CSP-CERT) said on Monday, Dec. 30, that opening the links will re-direct the user to the following websites:

https://wish-you.co

https://wish4u.co

https://my-msg.co

https://look-me.co

https://surprise4u.me

https://hookgist.com

https://see-magic.co

https://mera-style.com

https://whatsapp-style.co

https://my-love.co

CSP-CERT explained that these websites will ask for personal information while running a “malicious file.”

The group added that the malicious script will conduct service execution, credential access, and send similar holiday greetings to the contacts of the victimized user.

CSP-CERT advised the public to change their passwords for banking and social media accounts using a different device if the link was opened.

The group also told the public to reset their browser, update their anti-malware programs, and conduct a system scan of their device.

” Be careful withp opening greeting notification via messenger this New Year. Better yet – before opening one confirm first with your friend, family, and relatives if they indeed sent one,” CSP-CERT said in a Facebook post.