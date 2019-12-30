Cyber-security group warns public of opening suspicious social media greetings

A cyber-security group warned netizens of opening links of Christmas and New Year greetings received through social media.
Cyber Security Philippines – Computer Emergency Response Team (CSP-CERT) said on Monday, Dec. 30, that opening the links will re-direct the user to the following websites:
- https://wish-you.co
- https://wish4u.co
- https://my-msg.co
- https://look-me.co
- https://surprise4u.me
- https://hookgist.com
- https://see-magic.co
- https://mera-style.com
- https://whatsapp-style.co
- https://see-magic.co
- https://my-love.co
CSP-CERT explained that these websites will ask for personal information while running a “malicious file.”
The group added that the malicious script will conduct service execution, credential access, and send similar holiday greetings to the contacts of the victimized user.
CSP-CERT advised the public to change their passwords for banking and social media accounts using a different device if the link was opened.
The group also told the public to reset their browser, update their anti-malware programs, and conduct a system scan of their device.
” Be careful withp opening greeting notification via messenger this New Year. Better yet – before opening one confirm first with your friend, family, and relatives if they indeed sent one,” CSP-CERT said in a Facebook post.