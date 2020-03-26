Customs denies delay in release of PPEs, testing kits

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) refuted reports of an alleged delay in the release of testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by China.

Customs Deputy Commissioner Atty. Jet Maronilla said on Thursday, March 26, that the agency does not have PPE, medical equipment, and testing kits accredited by the Food and Drug Administration that are pending release.

“Sa monitoring namin, wala talagang nadedelay doon,” Maronilla said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The BOC official revealed that some people already contacted him regarding alleged pending donations, but the agency discovered that the shipment either have yet to arrived or does not exist.

“May mga ilang kaibigan din ako na nagpadala sa akin ng mga tracking number, at mga airways din. Ang sabi nila naka-pending daw sa Customs at ito’y idodonate nila sa iba’t ibang ospital,” Maronilla explained

“Kapag tsinetsek namin sa system namin, either hindi pa dumarating sa Customs o wala talagang ganoon kargamento,” he added.

Maronilla stressed that Customs Commissioner Rey Guerrero instructed BoC to prioritize the release of PPE, testing kits, and other emergency medical supplies due to 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Kung nasa amin iyan talagang palalabasin namin iyan. Napkahigpit nung direktiba ni Commissioner Guerrero na walang maiipit na PPE, at saka testing kits, saka other emergency medical supplies,” the deputy commissioner insisted.

Maronilla said that the donation from Chinese Embassy got released within an hour upon its arrival on Saturday, March 21.