Cristine Reyes bags Best Actress in 40th Porto International Film Festival

Cristine Reyes on Sunday was named as the ‘Best Actress’ in the 40th edition of the Porto International Film Festival for her performance in the movie “Untrue.”

The actress’ agency, Viva Entertainment, made the announcement on their official Instagram account.

“Congratulations to our very own, Cristine Reyes for winning the BEST ACTRESS award at the recent OPORTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL in her portrayal of MARA in the film UNTRUE! We’re very proud of you,” their caption reads.

“Untrue” tells the story of Mara (Reyes), an abused woman who seeks help from the Georgian police to help her deal with her husband Joachim (Xian Lim).

The suspense-thriller drama was directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who was behind the 2017 blockbuster film “Kita Kita.”