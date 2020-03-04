Criminal raps filed against disgruntled Greenhills hostage-taker

Criminal charges have already been filed to Alchie Paray, the disgruntled security guard who held 55 individuals hostage inside a mall in Greenhills shopping center in San Juan City last Monday, March 2.

On Wednesday, in a report from the Eastern Police District (EPD), Paray was charged with frustrated murder, serious illegal detention, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and illegal possession of the explosive and incendiary devices.

The charges were filed before the San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office.

LOOK: Suspek sa pambibihag ng 55 empleyado ng V-Mall sa Greenhills, San Juan na si Alchie Paray, sinampahan na ng kaso | @dzrhnews 📸: Col. Jaime Santos, San Juan-PNP pic.twitter.com/9Iv3CQjBLt — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) March 4, 2020

The hostage situation in Virra Mall, Greenhills shopping center in San Juan City, which lasted approximately 10 hours, ended after Paray released at least 55 employees he held inside the mall’s office. He then spoke to the media to voice out his complaints against his security firm, SASCOR Armor Security Agency.

He also mentioned how he experienced discrimination from some of the security officials of the mall.

“Dahil sa mga katulad po sa amin na mga nasa mababa lang na trabaho… ultimo security manager mismo dito… siya mismo ang naghamak sa amin. Kahit sa formation mismo, sinabi niya sa amin, dahil lang sa isang kaibigan niya, na sino ba kami rito, mga guwardiya lang kami,” he stated.

In an interview, San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora said Paray refused to accept the settlement money worth PHP 1 million and insisted that he only want his complaints to be heard.

“Hindi niya tinanggap kasi hindi pera ang kailangan niya eh. Ang kailangan niya marinig lang yung hinaing,” the neophyte mayor said.

