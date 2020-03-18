CPP-NDFP to study possible ceasefire agreement amidst COVID-19 threat

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) promised to seriously study the offer of President Rodrigo Duterte for a ceasefire amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

NDFP chief political consultant Jose Maria Sison urged President Duterte to make a formal offer through the negotiating panel of the Philippine government to the NDFP negotiating panel.

“The offer will be seriously studied by the NDFP and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). It will be related not only to the common fight against Covid-19 but also to the resumption of the peace negotiations,” Sison said in a statement.

After announcing that the entire Luzon region has been placed under ‘enhanced community quarantine’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19, President Duterte asked the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the CPP, on Monday, March 16, for a ceasefire.

“Distancing at huwag na ninyo muna galawin ang mga sundalo. Ano muna tayo, ‘yung ceasefire lang. Ceasefire muna tayo. Ako na ang naghihingi, ceasefire,” the Chief Executive said in a speech.

“If you really want that we will be at all times on talking terms, in this time of crisis, kindly cooperate and help. Mas mabuti pa tumulong muna kayo. I will repay you with a good heart in the coming days,” he added.