Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 tries to escape in San Juan City

A 51-year-old female patient who tested positive for COVID-19 tried to escape a hospital in San Juan City.

According to San Juan Police Chief Lt. Col Jaime Santos, the patient ran away while onboard her vehicle after finding out that she tested positive for the deadly virus. She said to have fought back after authorities said that she will be transferred to a government hospital in Quezon City.

51-anyos na babaeng hindi matanggap na positive s'ya sa #COVID19 tumakas sa isang hospital sa San Juan City; habulan at negosasyon ng San Juan Police umabot ng 2 oras

Santos added the patient, who was chased for at least two hours, even reached St. Lukes Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig before she was convinced to be transferred in QC.

The 51-year-old female patient is the 9th confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Juan City.

Meanwhile, PNP personnel who run after the patient will be subjected to quarantine protocols as per NCRPO Director MGen. Debold Sinas.

The Philippines, as of Friday, has 52 confirmed cases for the deadly virus with five fatalities.