COVID-19 death toll in China soars to 2,345

China’s death toll from the outbreak coronavirus in mainland China had reached 2,345 on Saturday, the country’s National Health Commission said.

In a report from AFP, mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections on Feb. 21, down from 889 cases a day earlier.

The recent figure brings a total of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 76,288.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 109 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 90 people died.