Top Stories

COVID-19 death toll in China soars to 2,345

by Christhel Cuazon
A worker in protective suit checks temperature of a truck driver entering a wholesale market for agricultural products, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China’s death toll from the outbreak coronavirus in mainland China had reached 2,345 on Saturday, the country’s National Health Commission said.

In a report from AFP, mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections on Feb. 21, down from 889 cases a day earlier.

The recent figure brings a total of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 76,288.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 109 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 90 people died.

Related articles:

  1. China death toll for COVID-19 soars to more than 2,300
  2. COVID-19 death toll in China soars to more than 1,800
  3. Death toll in China due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,000
  4. China’s death toll due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,112
  5. Death toll in China soars to 630 — reports

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*