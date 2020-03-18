Top Stories

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines totals at 193 — DOH

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported a total of 193 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Of the said number, 7 patients have already recovered while 14 have died.

Details of the new cases are yet to be disclosed.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in an effort to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

