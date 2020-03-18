COVID-19 cases in the Philippines totals at 193 — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported a total of 193 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Of the said number, 7 patients have already recovered while 14 have died.

Details of the new cases are yet to be disclosed.

JUST IN: Kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas, pumalo na sa 193; 7 dito ang naitalang naka-recover at 14 naman ang namatay, ayon sa @DOHgovph | @dzrhnews 📸: @PTVph pic.twitter.com/l7hmrXivIj — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) March 18, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in an effort to stop the transmission of COVID-19.