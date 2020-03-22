COVID-19 cases in PHL reaches 380 mark, 25 dead, 15 recovered – DOH

The Philippines has recorded at least 380 confirmed cases for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Department of Health (DOH) Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed on Sunday, March 22, that 73 more patients tested positive for the said virus.

Vergerie also said that the country has recorded 25 deaths connected to COVID-19 while 15 patients have recovered from the said virus.

The DOH official expects that the Philippines will experience a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the next few days due to an increase in the number of testing kits in the country.

Vergerie said that 10,000 testing kits donated by the Chinese Embassy arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, March 21.

“Ang maganda dito yung nakuha natin na kits are already complete. Kasi kailangan maintindihan ng sambayanan na maraming nagdodonate ng testing kits pero hindi kumpleto ang package,” Vergerie said during DZRH’s Review.

“Itong nakuha natin from China, kumpleto siya. Kapag binilang natin, makakagawa tayo ng mga sabihin na natin na 90,000 tests,” she added.

Vergerie also mentioned that the Jack Ma Foundation, through the office of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, will donate around 50,000 testing kits to the Philippines.