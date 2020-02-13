Top Stories

CoVID-19 cases in China rapidly soars, over 1,355 individuals died nationwide

by Christhel Cuazon
A woman wears a face mask in a market alley in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The number of cases in China due to coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID-19) rapidly increases on Thursday with over 1,355 individuals dead and nearly 60,000 has been infected, according to Hubei’s health commission.

In its daily report, the hard-hit Hubei province reported another 14,840 new cases in the central province.

According to AFP, the Hubei health commission said it would now include cases that were “clinically diagnosed” in its official toll. This means lung imaging on suspected cases can be considered sufficient to diagnose the virus, rather than the standard nucleic acid tests.

Hubei health commission said the change would mean patients could get treatment “as early as possible” and be “consistent” with the classification used in other provinces. It added  that it had made the change “as our understanding of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus deepens, and as we accumulate experience in diagnosis and treatment.”

