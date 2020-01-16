Court rules Quezon City gov’t liable of 2000 tragic landslide in Payatas dumpsite

A local court on Wednesday said that the Quezon City government is liable for the tragic dumpsite landslide that hit Payatas in 2000, which resulted in the death of more than 300 urban poor residing in the area.

In a 133-page decision dated October 30, 2019, Quezon City Regional Trial Court (QC-RTC) Branch 97 Acting Presiding Judge Marilou Runes-Tamang found the Quezon City government liable for gross negligence and ordered to pay Php 50,000 in temperate damages, Php 50,000 in moral damages and Php 10,000 in exemplary damages to each of the 56 plaintiffs who are relatives of the victims.

The order ruled that “the improper and irresponsible dumping of waste thereby creating a mountain-like pile of garbage… is the proximate cause of the violent death of the victims and loss of personal and real properties.”

It also added that “[t]he mountain-like trash in itself is a testament of the city government’s gross negligence in the management and operation of the dumpsite.” The court also dismissed the case against private contractors.

On July 10, 2000, a mountain of garbage collapsed in barangay Lupang Pangako in Payatas dump, burying alive more than 300 residents.

The tragedy is considered as one of the worst man-made disasters in Philippine history.