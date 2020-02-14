Court orders arrest of Trillanes over conspiracy to commit sedition charges

A court in Quezon City has ordered the arrest of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes and nine others

The Quezon City Metropolitan trial Corut Branch 138 have also ordered the apprehension of Peter Advincula, former PCol Eduardo Acierto, Joel Saracho, Fr. Albert Alejo and Fr. Flaviano Villanueva.

The arrest order stemmed from the conspiracy to commit sedition charges filed against them by the Department of Justice.

The charges stemmed from their alleged involvement in the ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ videos which implicated the family and allies of President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade in the Philippines.

Reports stated that three of the accussed have already posted bail set at Php 10,000.