Court orders arrest of Maguindanao massacre suspects at large

Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 has ordered the arrest of 2009 Maguindanao massacre suspects who remain at large.

During the promulgation held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig, Reyes said that arrest warrants have been issued against the following suspects:

Datu Kanor Ampatuan,

Datu Bahnarin Ampatuan,

Datu Mama Ampatuan,

Datu Saudi Ampatuan Jr.,

Datu Harris Ampatuan,

Mogira Hadji Anggulat,

Parido Zangkala Gogo,

Jun Pendatun,

Kagi Faizal,

Pat. Abbey Guiadem,

Pat. Ebad Musa,

Pat. Cader Datunot,

Pat. Alfie Pagabangan,

Pat. Datu Nor Kadir,

Pat. Joharto Kamindan,

Sgt. Abdullah Karim Flacon,

Sgt. Banzar Maulana,

Sgt. Abdul Sokor Abdullah,

Sgt. Alnor Ampatuan,

Datu Norodin Datumanong Ampatuan,

Hamid Delayudin,

Datu Dainga Ampatuan,

Rodel Ampatuan,

Kertz Ampatuan,

Tony Kenis Ampatuan,

Intan Ampatuan,

Kagi Amar Ampatuan,

Mohamad Ampatuan,

Rek Tony Dek,

Alex Zaipon,

Dhods Kamong,

Haron Arob,

Toktok Guiabal,

Batuta Zailon,

Mando Balangan,

Rene Guiapal,

Latip Gani,

Alex Gadil,

Kamper Silongan,

Sukor Kamsa,

Sanggutin Musa,

Rolex Kusen,

Buto Umal,

Surin Kayukay,

Batuti Bara,

Bassir Abdulmagid,

Gambayan Kasim,

Mamugkay Camsa,

Zamora Sambulawan,

Tokan Pamsag,

Abdul Maula Uday,

Maguid Alba,

Mads Utto,

Abedin Kenny,

Gie Takilid,

Andami Singkala,

Nasrudin Guiamadil,

Toy Datumanong,

Ben Mendog,

Esiam Mantawil,

Mohamad Macauyag,

Rusty Daud,

Abusama Guiapal,

Datunot Ayob,

Butukan Malang,

Kasim Dalending,

Abdulkarim Manalasan,

Maguid Amil Datun,

Tino Sanday,

Ebrahim Abon,

Muktar Santo Kindu,

Andro Awil,

Upam Saudi,

Samsudin Kamilon,

Marco Enged,

Nasser Guia, and

Nasser Adam

“Let these cases be archived in so far as said accused are concerned,” Reyes said.

The judge also ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against dismissed PLt. Michael Macaraeg for his failure to appear during the promulgation of judgement despite notice.

In 2014, the court granted bail to Macaraeg and 15 other police officers implicated to the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre.

Reyes also gave a five-day period for Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan to explain ‘why he should not be cited in contempt of court for failure to appear’ in the promulgation despite notice.