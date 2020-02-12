Court orders arrest of KAPA founder, execs for fraud raps

A court in Surigao del Sur ordered the arrest of the founder and key officers of Kapa Community Ministry International for charges of investment fraud.

The Bislig City Regional Trial Court Branch 29 on Tuesday issued warrants of arrest against Kapa founder Joel Apolinario, trustee Margie Danao, corporate secretary Reyna Apolinario, and alleged promoters Marisol Diaz, Adelfa Fernandico, Moises Mopia, and Reniones Catubigan, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday.

SEC added that the following individuals were also ordered jailed for “promoting” the supposed investment scam: Marisol Diaz, Adelfa Fernandico, Moises Mopia, Catherine Evangelista, and Rene Catubigan.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed criminal charges against the group for violations of the Securities Regulation Code.

State prosecutors said KAPA “willfully, unlawfully and criminally” engaged in the selling or distribution of securities to the public without securing a registration statement from the SEC.

In June 2019, the SEC filed a complaint against KAPA for employing a Ponzi scheme, a fraudulent investing scam promising high rates of return with little risk to investors.

Kapa, said to be a religious group, started operations 3 years ago in Bislig, Surigao del Sur and expanded across Mindanao before reaching the Visayas and Luzon.