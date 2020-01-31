Couple from Quezon City under probe for possible nCoV infection

A couple from Quezon City reportedly confined in San Lazaro Hospital for possible 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV).

According to Mike Marasigan, head of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the couple has a traveling history from China — where the virus is believed to have originated. It is said that the couple sought consultation after experiencing back pains.

Marasigan said they were then referred to the city DRRMO which brought them to San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

The couple was advised to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

Despite this, Marasigan assures the public that there is still no case of nCoV in their city.