Councilor in Negros Oriental killed in ambush

by Kristan Carag
Photo from Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office

Motorcycle riding assailants shot to death a city councilor on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Authorities identified the victim as Bayawan City councilor and retired policeman Alex Tizon, 66-years old.

PLtGen Alfonso Enriquez, acting chief of Bayawan City Police, said that Tizon was on board his Isuzu Sportivo and travelling along the national highway when he was ambushed by two suspects riding a motorcycle.

The victim was brought to the Bayawan District Hospital but was declared dead-on-arrival.

