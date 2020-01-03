Convicted members of Ampatuan clan files appeal before QC court

The members of the infamous Ampatuan clan, who were recently found guilty of multiple murder for the massacre of 57 people in Maguindanao in 2009, has appealed to the Quezon City Regional Trial Court over the verdict handed by Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes before the holiday break.

Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. alias Unsay has filed a notice of appeal before the QC court and asked that the records of the case be forwarded to the Court of Appeals for review and further proceedings. Meanwhile, Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr., and his sons Datu Anwar Jr. and Datu Anwar Sajid have filed separate motions for reconsideration before the QC court.

Former Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao chairman Zaldy Ampatuan, on the other hand, asked the QC court to allow his transfer to the infirmary of the New Bilibid Prison. A day before the promulgation, the older Ampatuan has been discharged from the Makati Medical Center after suffering from a stroke in October. He spent at least 40 days in the hospital.

Zaldy was also diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and heart ailment.

Among the Ampatuan clan members that were sentenced to reclusion perpetua last December 19 were former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr., former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar “Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Anwar Sajid “Ulo” Ampatuan. They were charged guilty for 57 counts of murder.

Meanwhile, two of the Ampatuans — Akmad alias “Tato” and Sajid Islam Ama — were acquitted because of insufficient documents to prove their guilt “beyond reasonable doubt.”

In 2009, fifty-eight persons, mostly journalists, were killed while they are covering the filing of the certificate of candidacy of the then-gubernatorial candidate and now-House Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu in Shariff Aguak. Their convoy was allegedly blocked by more than a hundred armed men led by primary accused Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan, Jr.

According to the witnesses, Ampatuan allegedly shot some of the victims and ordered his men to bury the fatalities in a shallow mass grave in Sitio Masalay, Barangay Salman, Ampatuan town in Maguindanao while his late father, Andal Ampatuan Sr., allegedly ordered the killing of all the victims.

