Congress starts deliberation on proposed banning of gadgets for Grade 10 and below

The House Committee already started with its discussion on the proposed bill which aims to prohibit the use of smartphones and other electronic gadgets inside school premises for grade 10 and below.

The House Committee on the Welfare of Children headed by Tingog Rep. Yedda Romualdez formed a technical working group in order to discuss the provisions under House Bill 5542 filed by San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Rida Robes.

Those present in the hearing included representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine National Police, Facebook Philippines and other organizations lobbying for Children’s rights.

Robes filed the said petition amid the increasing number of mental health issues with teens.

Robes said that there are studies linking the uncontrollable use of smartphones and electronic gadgets to developing mental health problems.

The lawmaker added that schools should have a clear policy on the use of smartphones and gadgets especially during school hours.