Confirmed cases in China now more than 28,000, over 560 deaths recorded

The number of confirmed cases in China’s coronavirus outbreak has now reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported.

On Thursday, in a report from the National Health Commission, at least 73 new deaths were recorded from the Hubei province and three other regions.

The new figures now add up to the national death toll of 563.

The virus has killed two people outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines. At least 25 countries have confirmed cases.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for greater solidarity among the international community and criticized governments for being “well behind” in sharing data on virus cases. Experts will meet in Geneva from February 11-12 to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the WHO said.

On Wednesday, the Philippines confirmed its third case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In a press conference, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said that a 60-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China tested positive on the said infection.

