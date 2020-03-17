Commuters stranded at terminals as public transportation suspended

Hundreds of commuters were stranded at various terminals all over Metro Manila on Tuesday, March 17, due to lack of public transportation.

The national government suspended the operations of public utility vehicles as part of the enhanced community quarantine enforced all over Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Following the suspension of mass transportation, reports stated that commuters, mostly call center agents, got stranded at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and around Baclaran in Paranaque.

Commuters also got stranded at the Paranque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) after failing to board a public utility bus before the enhanced community quarantine took effect on early Tuesday,

Amidst the ban on public utility vehicles, some commuters decided to walk along Roxas Boulevard in order to reach their destination.