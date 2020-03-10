Nation

COMELEC suspends voter registration until March 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak

by Christhel Cuazon
Commission on Elections (COMELEC)

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced on Monday the suspension of voter registration scheduled from Tuesday, March 10 until the end of the month as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a Twitter post, COMELEC spokesman James Jimenez said the suspension is a response to “the growing threat to public health” posed by the virus.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has placed the Philippines under the state of a public health emergency following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview.

Under Proclamation No. 922, it allows the country to purchase medical supplies needed without the required bidding process.

