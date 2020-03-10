COMELEC suspends voter registration until March 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced on Monday the suspension of voter registration scheduled from Tuesday, March 10 until the end of the month as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a Twitter post, COMELEC spokesman James Jimenez said the suspension is a response to “the growing threat to public health” posed by the virus.

IMPT ANNOUNCEMENT: As a response to the growing threat to public health posed by #COVID19, #VoterReg2020 has been suspended by the @COMELEC, until the 31st of March 2020. The suspension will take effect nationwide tomorrow. The public is advised to take all necessary precaution. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) March 9, 2020

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has placed the Philippines under the state of a public health emergency following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview.

Under Proclamation No. 922, it allows the country to purchase medical supplies needed without the required bidding process.

