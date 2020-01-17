Comelec postpones voters registration in areas affected by Taal shamble

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Thursday announced the postponement of the scheduled registration for new voters for the 2022 presidential elections in at least 24 municipalities and cities in Batangas and Cavite affected by the Taal Volcano eruption last Sunday.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the within the 24 areas, 19 are from Batangas such as Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Laurel, Lemery, Mataas ng Kahoy, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal, Talisay, Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, Cuenca, Lian, Lipa City, Mabini, San Luis, and Tuy.

Meanwhile, 10 areas from the said list are said to be located within the 14-kilometer danger zone namely: Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Laurel, Lemery, Mataas ng Kahoy, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal, and Talisay.

On the other hand, the areas of Alfonso, Tagaytay, Amadeo, Indang, and Silang in Cavite are also covered by the said postponement.