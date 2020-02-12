Nation

Collision of two buses in Camarines Sur leaves one dead, eight injured

by Kristan Carag
Photo from DZRH Ruel Saldico

The driver of a passenger bus died after colliding with another passenger bus on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur.

The Del Gallego Municipal Police Station said that the Silver Star Bus unit from Manila was en route to Bohol when it hit a DLTB Bus unit at around 2:00AM along Andaya Highway.

Reports stated that the DLTB bus unit overtook another vehicle which caused the incident.

It took almost three hours before authorities managed to recover the body of the Silver Star Bus driver, the lone fatality of the accident.

Eight passengers also suffered injuries during the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have yet to identify the other victims.

Related articles:

  1. 9 individuals dead in bus-van collision in Camarines Sur
  2. 13 injured due to collision of two buses, motorcycle in Bohol
  3. Three dead, one injured after collision between truck and jeep in Quezon
  4. 1 dead, 15 injured in collision of bus and jeep in Quezon
  5. 1 dead, 4 injured in collision between motorcycle and UV express in Quezon City

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*