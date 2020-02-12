Collision of two buses in Camarines Sur leaves one dead, eight injured

The driver of a passenger bus died after colliding with another passenger bus on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur.

The Del Gallego Municipal Police Station said that the Silver Star Bus unit from Manila was en route to Bohol when it hit a DLTB Bus unit at around 2:00AM along Andaya Highway.

Reports stated that the DLTB bus unit overtook another vehicle which caused the incident.

It took almost three hours before authorities managed to recover the body of the Silver Star Bus driver, the lone fatality of the accident.

Eight passengers also suffered injuries during the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have yet to identify the other victims.