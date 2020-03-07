‘CODE RED’ Number of COVID-19 case in Philippines soars to 6, DOH confirms first local transmission

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday confirmed another case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to six.

In a press briefing, the latest case was identified as a 59-year-old woman, the wife of the 62-year-old Filipino who earlier tested positive for coronavirus and reportedly had no recent travel history outside the Philippines.

They are both currently confined at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Alabang.

“The DOH confirms that the previously reported 5th case of COVID-19 as the first case of local transmission in the country after verification with BI, showed that patient had no recent travel history,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said during the briefing.

“DOH also reports that patients’ wife tested positive for COVID-19 after contact-tracing activities were prompted. This brings total number of COVID cases in the country to 6,” he added.

Duque also confirmed that the previously reported fifth case of COVID-19 is the first case of local transmission in the country. He also raised the alert level in the country to Code Red Sublevel 1 alert.

On Friday, the Philippines confirmed two new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, with one contracted from local transmission, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to five.

One was a 48-year-old Filipino male with a travel history from Japan and the other, a 62-year-old Filipino male in San Juan City with no travel history abroad but has frequently visited a Muslim prayer hall and has hypertension and diabetes.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Saturday already ordered the government agencies to be “absolutely transparent to the Filipino people.”

