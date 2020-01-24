Coast Guard removes motorbancas near Taal Volcano

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) removed 16 motorbancas along the vicinity waters off Taal Lake on Thursday, Jan. 23.

PCG Task Force Taal removed the said boats in compliance with an urgent memorandum issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region IV-A regarding the declaration of high-risk zones amid phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

“The DILG Region IV – A has declared the entire coastline of Taal Lake as a high-risk area, thereby prohibiting the presence of motorbancas along the lakeshore to ensure that the local fishermen will be prevented from going into fishing ventures in the area for the time being,” the PCG explained on Friday, Jan. 24.

The PCG said that the motorbancas are temporarily secured in a location within the vicinity so that the owners may immediately access their boats once Taal Lake is declared safe for fishing.