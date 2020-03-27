Coach Aric passes away at the age of 80

Former national team head coach Januario ‘Aric’ Del Rosario passed away on Thursday, March 26, at the age of 80. Reports stated that he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Del Rosario served as the head coach of the Philippine men’s basketball team that won the gold medal in the 2003 Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi Vietnam.

He is also known for winning a UAAP title in 1964 as a player of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers. As a coach, Del Rosario led the Espana-based squad in winning four straight UAAP championships from 1993 to 1996.

In 1998, Del Rosario coached the Pampanga Dragons that won the inaugural title of the Metropolitan Basketball Association.

Prior to his passing, Del Rosario also served as coach for the University of Perpetual Help Altas in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and the Paranaque Patriots in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Various sports personalities, including former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, expressed sadness on social media over the passing of Del Rosario.

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) also mourns the passing of Del Rosario who served as deputy coach of the Alaska Aces squad that won the grand slam in 1996 under coach Tim Cone.

“The PBA condoles with the entire family of the late former Alaska assistant mentor Aric Del Rosario, one of the friendliest and well-respected coaches during his time with the league. We will always remember him with fondness,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial as quoted in the official website of the league.