CNN Philippines temporarily goes off-air after building employee tests positive for COVID-19

Media entity CNN Philippines on Wednesday said they would temporarily go off air after an employee in its office building tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a post, the management said it received information that there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Worldwide Corporate Center in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong, where its office is located.
The building’s management “will disinfect the premises as soon as possible.”
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: CNN Philippines will go off air for at least 24 hours as the building where the network is housed will be disinfected.
Employee of another company in the same building, but on a different floor, tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/uAy4Xpfx3d pic.twitter.com/VReWgzM9Co
— CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) March 18, 2020