CNN Philippines temporarily goes off-air after building employee tests positive for COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon

Media entity CNN Philippines on Wednesday said they would temporarily go off air after an employee in its office building tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a post, the management said it received information that there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Worldwide Corporate Center in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong, where its office is located.

The building’s management “will disinfect the premises as soon as possible.”

