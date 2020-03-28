“Clerical error” RITM says Rep. Eric Yap remains negative for COVID-19

The Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Friday revoked its earlier statement that ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Eric Yap tested positive for COVID-19.

“We wish to publicly apologize to Hon. Erick Go Yap of ACT-CIS Partylist for forwarding a report of his COVID-19 results that displayed a clerical oversight,” the RITM said in a statement.

RITM clarified that Yap’s result is “false positive” and that the lawmaker “remains negative” of the viral disease.

According to RITM, the isolated incident was brought about by an encoding error that was discovered on Thursday night by the Molecular Biology Laboratory (MBL).

It added that the individual responsible for the incident was an augmentation staff from outside the regular workforce of the laboratory, and is now “being dealt with administratively.”

On Wednesday, Yap revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending several Malacañang meetings over the weekend.

“Again, we profusely and sincerely apologize to Hon. Eric Go Yap for the unnecessary discomfort this incident has caused,” the RITM said.

Yap accepts RITM’s apology

In a separate statement, Yap said that he accepted the apology of the institute.

“Inaamin ko, the past 48 hours has been very hard for me and to everyone around me. Hindi naging madali ito pero buong puso kong tinatanggap ang apology ng DOH-RITM,” Yap said.

He revealed that RITM’s Director, Celia Ramos, personally called him to explain what happened.

“Naiintindihan ko, they are the busiest medical facility in the country right now. It’s not an excuse pero normal na nagkakaroon ng pagkakamali sa dami at sa pressure na tinatanggap ng RITM ngayon,” Yap added.