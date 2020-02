Cleanfuel, an independent oil provider, announced on Saturday a rollback in the prices of its diesel and gasoline products.

In an advisory, Cleanfuel said it will implement a PHP 1.60 per liter price reduction on diesel and PHP 1.40 per liter price rollback on gasoline. The price adjustment will take effect on Sunday, March 2, at 4:00 PM.

Earlier, Phoenix Petroleum has implemented the same price rollbacks on gasoline and diesel, effective Saturday morning.