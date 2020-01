Classes remain suspended in some areas on Tuesday, Jan.14

Classes in all levels for both public and private schools remain suspended for Tuesday, Jan. 14 in areas affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

As of 10pm, Monday, the list is as follows:

Metro Manila:

Las Pinas

Mandaluyong

Manila

Marikina

Muntinlupa

Paranaque

Pasay

Pasig

Makati

Pateros

Quezon City

San Juan

Taguig

Valenzuela

Caloocan

The whole of Batangas province

Cavite:

Alfonso

Amadeo

Carmona

General Mariano Alvarez

Indang

Mendez

Silang

Tagaytay City

Laguna:

Binan City

Cabuyao City

Santa Rosa City

Rizal:

Angono

Antipolo City

Baras

Binangonan

Cardona

Jalajala

Montalban

Morong

Pililla

San Mateo

Tanay

Taytay

Teresa

Quezon:

Lucena City

San Antonio

Meanwhile, government work in the NCR will resume as per the announcement of Malacanang.