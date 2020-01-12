Classes, flights suspended due to Taal Volcano eruption

Various local government units have announced suspension of classes for Monday, Jan. 13, due to the heavy ash fall caused by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Areas that have declared a suspension of classes include:

CAVITE PROVINCE: all levels, private and public schools.

TANAUAN, BATANGAS: all levels, private and public schools.

MANILA: all levels, private and public schools.

QUEZON CITY: all levels, private and public schools.

The Manila International Airport Authority also announced that flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City ‘have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano’.