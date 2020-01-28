Classes in various Chinese-Filipino schools remain suspended

Classes at various Chinese schools in Metro Manila remain suspended on Tuesday, Jan. 28, as part of their precautionary measures against the 2019 novel coronavirus which has spread not just in Mainland China but in other Asian countries as well.

Chiang Kai Shek College announced that classes in their Padre Algue and Narra campuses will be suspended until Feb. 8, and no student will be allowed inside school premises.

“All activities, whether co-curricular or extracurricular, to be done inside both campuses are also suspended,” the insitution said in a Facebook post.

“All students are advised to engage in an independent study through the various educative tasks to be assigned to them on the school’s official website and Facebook page,” the announcement further read.

Uno High School has also suspended classes for Tuesday while Hope Christian High School suspended classes in all levels until Wednesday, Jan. 28.

St. Stephen’s High School, meanwhile, has suspended classes indefinitely.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said on Monday, Jan. 27, that there ‘is really no need as of now’ to suspend classes due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Department of Education (DepEd) Sec. Leonor Briones, meanwhile, reminded schools that they will need to conduct make-up classes if they decide to suspend classes.

“For us, what is important is that the children do not lose the number of days face to face interaction with the teachers which is required by law,” Briones said during a press briefing in Malacanang.

“The reason that has been given is that in these schools, a number of students, faculty members, have been traveling to and from China so they suspect that there might be a degree of exposure,” the DepEd chief added.